TORONTO - Brittany Howard scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Toronto Six to a 5-2 victory over the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday afternoon.
Emma Woods scored twice for Toronto and had one assist. Courtney Gardiner had four assists.
Fanni Garat-Gasparics and Amanda Pelkey had the Metropolitan goals.
Elaine Chuli made 27 saves for the hometown Six (5-1-2). Katie Burt stopped 25 shots for the Riveters (3-6-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.
