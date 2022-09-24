OSTRAVA, Czechia - Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday.
Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout.
“Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike.
"To me, this is a building block for us and motivates us to have an even better performance tomorrow.”
The Canadians outshot Czechia 25-13.
Canada will play an IPH team (Norway, Germany and Slovakia) on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.
