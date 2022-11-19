The University of Saskatchewan Huskies and Laval Rouge et Or will play for the 57th Vanier Cup.
The Huskies pulled away in the second half on Saturday to beat St. Francis Xavier 36-19 in the Uteck Bowl in Antigonish, N.S.
Laval beat the Western Mustangs 27-20 to win the Mitchell Bowl.
The Canadian university football championship is next Saturday in London, Ont.
Saturday's Uteck Bowl was tied 6-6 at halftime before the Huskies pulled away in the fourth quarter after touchdowns from Daniel Wiebe and John Stoll.
Wiebe's touchdown was a 41-yard reception, while Stoll picked off a pass from X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan and returned it for a touchdown.
Laval's win featured a thrilling comeback. The Rouge et Or trailed 17-4 at halftime, but scored 23 points in the second half to knock off the defending Vanier Cup champion Mustangs.
Laval will be gunning for a record 11th Vanier Cup title.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.