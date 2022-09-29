PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Steven Arp and Connor McClennon combined for four goals as the Winnipeg Ice handily defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.
Arp led the way with three points, adding an assist on the night. Aiden Oiring and Conor Geekie also scored for the Ice (2-0-0). Connor Dale recorded three assists.
Daniel Hauser made 26 saves in a winning effort.
Ryder Ritchie and Niall Crocker scored for the Raiders (0-2-1). Tikhon Chaika stopped 20 shots in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.
