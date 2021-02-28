CHICOUTIMI, Que. - Two junior hockey games scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to a problem with the ice at an arena in Rimouski, Que.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says there was a "technical issue" with the ice at the Colisee Financiere Sun Life, where the league is playing games in a protected "bubble" environment.
The Rimouski Oceanic (8-16-2) were set to face the Drummondville Voltigeurs (12-8-3) and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (14-5-2) were scheduled to take on the Val-d'Or Foreurs (19-2-2) at the rink on Sunday.
The QMJHL says the games will now be played on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.