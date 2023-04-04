TORONTO - It's been quite an opening year for Ontario's fledgling open sports-betting market.
iGaming Ontario announced Tuesday — the Ontario market's first anniversary — the province delivered about $35.6 billion in total wagers and approximately $1.4 billion in total gaming revenue.
It added that placed the province among North America's top five igaming jurisdictions.
Last April, Ontario was the first Canadian province to launch an open, regulated igaming market.
Since then, iGo said there've been over 1.6 million active player accounts on websites run by more than 40 operators that have agreements with iGaming Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.