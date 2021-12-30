The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced seven new positive COIVD-19 tests from the world junior hockey championship following the cancellation of the tournament, including a member of the Canadian team.
Two members of Sweden's team tested positive, as well as one member each from Russia, Germany and Slovakia. An on-ice official also returned a positive test.
The IIHF announced the positive results Wednesday, a day after the world juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was cancelled in its fourth day. Two players from the United States and a player from Russia and Czechia previously tested positive, resulting in the forfeiture of games.
The IIHF said all team members and officials who tested positive will be required to complete a mandatory minimum 10-day quarantine before they are able to return home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2021.
