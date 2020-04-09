In an abrupt about-face, the UFC has called off UFC 249 and all future scheduled shows due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The turnaround came the same day that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein urged the mixed martial arts organization not to go ahead with UFC 249, a high-profile show reportedly scheduled on tribal land near Fresno next week.
"While the organization was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bouts until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," the UFC said in a statement. "UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedule as soon as possible."
