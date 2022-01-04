WINNIPEG - Adam Beckman and Kyle Rau scored shootout goals to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action Tuesday night.
Beckman and Chris Bennett scored in regulation for Iowa (12-11-2-2).
Jeff Malott and Johnathan Kovacevic replied in regulation time for Manitoba (16-9-1-1). However, neither Mikey Eyssimont nor Austin Poganski could score in the shootout.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.