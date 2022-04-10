Cedric Desruisseaux and Thomas Casey each score twice and had an assist to pace the Charlottetown Islanders to a 7-3 win over the visiting Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Sunday.
The Islanders (40-11-7-0) completed a weekend sweep of the Eagles to go 8-0 against Cape Breton this season.
Charlottetown was tied with the Quebec Remparts atop the QMJHL's Eastern Conference with 87 points, although the Remparts had three more wins.
Captain Brett Budgell assisted on three Islander goals and Jacob Goobie stopped 21 of 24 shots in Charlottetown's net.
Cape Breton's Nicolas Ruccia was the busier goalie with 34 saves on 41 shots. Screaming Eagles captain Jarrett Baker had a goal and an assist.
In Sunday's other game, the Moncton Wildcats doubled the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3.
MONCTON 6 SAINT JEAN 3
Francis Langlois had two goals and two assists for the Wildcats (25-26-6-1), who are scrambling to get into the QMJHL playoffs as the regular season winds down.
Moncton captain Jacob Hudson contributed a two goals and an assist to the victory while goaltender Vincent Filion turned away 29 of 32 shots for the win.
The Sea Dogs (38-17-3-1) already have a post-season berth locked in.
Cam MacDonald scored twice for Saint Jean. Zachary Emond stopped 25 of 30 shots in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.
