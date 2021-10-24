OAKVILLE, Ont. - Canada's Brad Jacobs and Scotland's Bruce Mouat advanced to Sunday's men's final at the Masters with semifinal victories Saturday evening.
Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., easily defeated Brad Gushue of St. John's 9-4 in the semifinal while Mouat improved on his unbeaten record with a 6-4 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher.
Mouat qualified for the playoffs by posting 3-0 records in the A bracket of the triple-knockout draw.
In the quarterfinals, Jacobs edged Calgary's Kevin Koe 5-4 in an extra end while Mouat dispatched Ross Whyte 4-2 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre.
On the women's side, Canada's Jennifer Jones punched her ticket to the final of the Grand Slam season opener with a 9-3 semifinal victory over South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim.
Jones, a Winnipeg native, will face Tracy Fleury in the final. The American doubled up Russia's Alina Kovaleva 8-4 in the second semifinal.
Fleury also eliminated Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in a quarterfinal earlier Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.
