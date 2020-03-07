KINGSTON, Ont. - Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs and Ontario's John Epping advanced to a final tiebreaker Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Jacobs came up with a huge steal of three points in the eighth end in an 8-3 win over Team Canada's Kevin Koe in an early tiebreaker.
Koe, the defending champion, missed on his last chance to clear out a crowd of Jacobs' stones with his last shot of the eighth, and the team shook hands afterward.
Epping scored two in the ninth and held on for a 7-6 win over Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen.
The winner of the afternoon tiebreaker between Jacobs and Epping was scheduled to face Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador in the 3 vs. 4 Page playoff later Saturday.
Alberta's Brendan Bottcher and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone played in the 1 vs. 2 Page playoff Saturday afternoon.
The tiebreakers were necessary after Jacobs, Koe, Epping and McEwen finished the round-robin at 7-4.
Bottcher finished 10-1, and Dunstone was 8-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the wrong score in the McEwen-Epping match
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.