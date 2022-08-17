EDMONTON - Roby Jarventie scored a pair of power-play goals and added two assists as Finland defeated Germany 5-2 Wednesday in quarterfinal action at the world junior hockey championship.
Jarventie's first goal at 14:48 of the first period gave Finland a 3-1 lead and ended up as the game winner.
After Germany's Bennet Rossmy scored his second goal of the game in the second period to make it 3-2, Jarventie restored Finland's lead 6:22 into the third with Yannick Proske off for hooking.
Roni Hirvonen and Joel Maatta also scored power-play goals as Finland went 4-for-6 with the man advantage. Finland's power-play unit has been lethal throughout the tournament, firing at a 59 per-cent clip (13-for-22).
Kasper Simontaival opened the scoring for Finland with an even-strength goal 3:37 into the contest.
Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves for Finland (4-1-0) while Florian Bugl stopped 17 shots for Germany (2-3).
Canada (4-0-0) is set to face Switzerland (1-3) in another quarterfinal later Wednesday.
The Canadians are captained by Anaheim Ducks' prospect Mason McTavish, who leads the tournament in scoring with seven goals and six assists.
The Swiss clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria on Monday, marking their lone win of the tournament so far.
In other quarterfinal action, the reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) take on the Czechs (1-2-1) and Sweden (3-1-0) battles Latvia (1-2-1).
Canada took silver in the 2021 tournament, which was held at Edmonton's Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.
