BUFFALO, N.Y. - Saturday's tilt between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers has been postponed due to soggy conditions.
Toronto and Texas were set to meet in the second bout of a three-game set, but the game was pushed to Sunday as rain fell in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Jays have been playing home games due to pandemic-related border restrictions.
The two sides will play a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Jays routed the Rangers 10-2 in the opening game of the series on Friday, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting a pair of home runs.
The Jays' time in Buffalo is coming to an end after the federal government approved a national interest travel exemption that will allow the team to host games in Toronto as of July 30.
Toronto is 46-42 on the season and currently sits third in the AL East.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.
