BALTIMORE - The Toronto Blue Jays recalled catcher Gabriel Moreno and right-hander Zach Pop from triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the paternity list.
The team also optioned Mitch White to the Bisons after the right-hander lasted just 2 1/3 innings in a 9-6 loss in Baltimore on Tuesday.
White was 0-4 with an 8.17 earned-run average over six starts with Toronto after he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hernandez, who's hitting .263 with 20 homers and 64 RBIs, was replaced by Matt Chapman in the No. 5 spot in the batting order for the finale of a four-game series against the Orioles on Wednesday night.
Moreno, one of the Blue Jays' top prospects, made his big-league debut last June. He spent about a month with the team, primarily in a backup role behind all-star Alejandro Kirk, while Danny Jansen was out with a finger injury.
Moreno posted a .315 average with three homers and 39 RBIs over 62 games with Buffalo this season.
Pop, meanwhile, is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA over 26 relief appearances with Toronto and Miami this year. He was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Marlins.
Earlier in the day, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed backup catcher Zack Collins off waivers. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Collins was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the White Sox that sent catcher Reese McGuire to Chicago on April 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
