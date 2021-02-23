CALGARY - Jennifer Jones reached a Canadian women's curling championship record for career wins Tuesday with her 153rd victory.
Manitoba's Jones defeated Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-5 in the morning draw.
Jones, a six-time national champion, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Manitoba was tied with Wild Card One's Chelsea Carey at 3-2 in Pool B behind Quebec's Laurie St-Georges at 4-1. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt was 3-1.
St-Georges downed Nunavut's Lori Eddy 7-5. Carey's Wild Card One lost a second straight game, falling 7-5 to B.C.'s Corryn Brown.
B.C., Newfoundland and Saskatchewan were even at 2-2. Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson fell 7-6 to New Brunswick's Melissa Adams, who won her first game. Nunavut was winless in five games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.