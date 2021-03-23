CALGARY - Jesse Ylonen had two goals and an assist as the Laval Rocket beat the Stockton Heat 4-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League play.
Otto Leskinen added a goal and an assist to help Laval extend its win streak to six games.
Jake Lucchini also scored for the Rocket (12-4-1), while Cayden Primeau made 24 saves for the win.
Justin Kirkland and Byron Froese supplied the goals for the Heat (8-6-1), who are on a five-game slide.
Louis Domingue stopped 30-of-34 shots for Stockton.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.