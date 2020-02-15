Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little will undergo a procedure to repair a perforated eardrum and will miss the rest of the NHL season.
Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the news Saturday during an availability after the team's practice.
Little, 32, was struck in the head by a teammate's shot during a game on Nov. 5.
He needed 25-30 stitches to close a laceration and later suffered from vertigo symptoms.
Little had five points (2-3) in seven games this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.
