WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have named centre Adam Lowry new team captain.
Lowry scored 13 times and added 23 assists for the Jets last season.
He has 93 goals and 111 assists over nine NHL seasons, all with Winnipeg.
Lowry is the third Jets captain since the team moved from Atlanta to Winnipeg.
He follows Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler, who served as captain for five and six years respectively.
Lowry, from St. Louis, Mo., was selected 67th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
