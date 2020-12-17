The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of US$750,000.
The extension is a two-way deal in the 2021-22 season, and a one-way deal in 2022-23.
The 22-year-old from Ufa, Russia, played 42 games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 and went 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
He started the 2020-21 season with 14 games for SKA St. Petersburg and had a 6-3-2 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
Berdin was Winnipeg's sixth round pick (157th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.