SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France - Canadian international Jordyn Huitema scored in Paris Saint-Gemain's 6-1 romp over Poland's Gornik Leczna on Wednesday in the second leg of their round-of-32 Women's Champions League tie.
PSG advanced 8-1 on aggregate.
Huitema made it 2-0 in the 24th minute at Stade Georges-Lefevre, hitting the woodwork some three minutes later. Fellow Canadian Ashley Lawrence started at fullback for PSG.
Canadian Janine Beckie started in attack for Manchester City in its 3-0 win over visiting Goteborg. Man City advanced to the round of 16 on 5-1 aggregate.
Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming started for Chelsea in its Champions League match against Portugal's Benfica. The London side won the first leg 5-0.
On Tuesday, Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan started in defending champion Lyon's 3-0 win over Juventus. Lyon won 6-2 on aggregate.
The round of 16 draw is scheduled for Feb. 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020
