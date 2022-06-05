NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane for Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final for a hit from behind that injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.
The incident occurred just over a minute into the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Kadri didn't return to the game after Kane sent him crashing left arm-first into the boards. The hit was reviewed and called a major penalty, though Kane avoided a game misconduct.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Kadri will be out for the remainder of the conference final, and possibly longer.
Colorado won the game 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday in Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.