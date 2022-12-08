VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions have signed placekicker Sean Whyte to a one-year extension.
The team announced the news Thursday, saying the deal will keep the 37-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., with his hometown team through the 2023 season.
It will be his 15th CFL campaign and his fifth with the Lions, who were ousted from the western final by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November.
Whyte made 36-of-39 field goal attempts and 54-of-55 convert attempts over 18 regular-season contests last year.
He led the league in field goal percentage (92.3) and was perfect in a pair of playoff games, hitting 4-of-4 field goals attempts and five converts.
Whyte has made 186 regular-season CFL appearances, suiting up for B.C., Montreal and Edmonton, and he won the Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to the Lions organization for allowing me the opportunity to continue playing with my hometown team,” Whyte said in a release.
“We made huge strides with this exciting group of players in 2022 and I can’t wait to continue the chase for another Grey Cup ring.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
