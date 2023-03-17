PORTLAND - Canadian soccer star Janine Beckie is out of this summer's World Cup after tearing the right anterior cruciate in her right knee.
The 28-year-old winger will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the season-ending injury, her NWSL team Portland Thorns said Friday in a statement.
Beckie sustained the injury Wednesday in the Thorns' pre-season 4-1 win over the U.S. women's under-23 team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.