CHESTERMERE, Alta. - Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 win over Brendan Bottcher on Thursday morning to move a win away from a playoff berth at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event.
Koe, from Calgary, broke open a tight game by scoring four points in the fifth end at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. Bottcher, from Edmonton, fell into the C-bracket in the triple-knockout competition.
In other Draw 9 games, Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., beat Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-4, Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Braden Calvert 7-6 in an extra end and Regina's Matt Dunstone topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 3-2.
In women's play, Hollie Duncan of Woodstock, Ont., earned a 7-5 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., and Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque needed only five ends to complete a 9-1 rout of Russia's Alina Kovaleva.
Sweden's Isabella Wrana scored a pair in an extra end for an 8-6 victory over Ottawa's Rachel Homan. Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., picked up a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over South Korea's Min-Ji Kim.
Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day. Competition continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.
