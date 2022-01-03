NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues centre Jordan Kyrou, New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes and Florida Panthers left-wing Jonathan Huberdeau have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
Kyrou had three goals and four assists in two games, highlighted by a two-goal, two-assist performance in the Blues' 6-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday at the 2022 Winter Classic.
The 23-year-old Toronto native also had a goal and two assists in the Blues' 4-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Hughes tied for the NHL lead with eight points (three goals, five assists) to lead the Devils to a 3-0-0 week, highlighted by an overtime goal to cap a three-point night in a a 6-5 win over Edmonton on Friday.
Huberdeau also had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in three games to lead the Panthers to a perfect week. The 28-year-old from Saint-Jerome, Que., had a goal and four assists in his second career five-point game, a 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.
