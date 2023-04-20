Curtis Dickson is ready to get a measure of redemption on field lacrosse's highest stage.
Dickson was one of several veterans named to Lacrosse Canada's 26-player short list earlier this week for the upcoming world field lacrosse men’s championship in San Diego. Dickson had been the tournament's outstanding attackman when Israel hosted the championship in 2018, even though Canada lost to the United States in a 9-8 upset in the gold-medal game.
"I think everybody that was there in 2018 still has a bit of a sour taste left in their mouth," said Dickson, who was also named to the all-world team in Israel. "We're excited to have a chance of redemption here in San Diego."
The 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship will take place in San Diego from June 21 to July 1. Canada will compete in Pool A, made up of top-ranked teams: U.S. Haudenosaunee, Australia, and England.
Wes Berg, Josh Byrne, Zach Currier, Latrell Harris, Graeme Hossack, Brodie Merrill, Ryland Rees, Jeff Teat, Dillon Ward, and Jake Withers also return from the 2018 roster. Hossack and Rees were named to the all-world team as defencemen in Israel, while Ward was named to the all-world team as a goalkeeper and recognized as the event's outstanding goalie.
"We wanted to win, obviously, and lost a heartbreaker," said Dickson, who plays professionally for the National Lacrosse League's San Diego Seals. "That's kind of been weighing on all our minds for the last five years and we're excited to get another kick at the can here."
The 34-year-old from Port Coquitlam, B.C., thought that 2018 might have been his last appearance at the world field lacrosse championship.
"After 2018, I wasn't sure I'd still be kicking around when this tournament rolled around, but I'm feeling good," said Dickson. "I'm turning 35 in July here so, hopefully, I've still got a few years left in me.
"You learn from a young age to become a sponge and really soak in everything that you can and then cherish the moments that you do have, especially in big tournaments like this."
Canada's final roster will be announced closer to the competition. The Canadians face the U.S. on June 21 in both teams' opener.
Two of the younger players named to Canada's preliminary roster include forward Challen Rogers of Coquitlam, B.C., and goalkeeper Brett Dobson of Oshawa, Ont. Like Dickson, Rogers has gold on his mind.
"It's the only goal," said Rogers before practising with the NLL's Toronto Rock on Thursday. "Obviously in 2018 I was watching them and I have a lot of buddies that played on that team.
"To watch that upset and how it happened in the last second of the game, it's certainly motivating for me and this group to win a gold medal."
Dobson also represented Canada at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Ala., a multi-sport event that introduced a six-on-six version of lacrosse that may earn the sport a spot at the 2028 Olympics. The 23-year-old goalkeeper for the NLL's Georgia Swarm said he would relish donning the Maple Leaf at the world championships.
"I think for myself, this opportunity to play in the world championships in San Diego is truly a blessing and an honour," said Dobson. "I think it's the culmination of a lot of hard work for us to get here."
Dobson is particularly excited to play with 41-year-old Merrill, an all-time great in both indoor and field lacrosse as a defenceman. The 23-year-old Dobson saw Merrill lead Canada to gold at the 2006 world field lacrosse championships in London, Ont., and later played for him at the Hill Academy in Caledon, Ont.
"It took me a while to get over calling him 'coach' and start calling him Brodie when we were in the tryout process," laughed Dobson. "I still think that I'm one of his high school kids that he coaches at the Hill, so getting the opportunity to play with a guy like that is obviously a tremendous honour as well."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.
