LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - The first training run of the men's World Cup downhill season was cancelled Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta., due to problems elsewhere.
Weather conditions in Calgary would not allow an emergency helicopter to land in the city in the event of an injured skier requiring transportation, so the race jury cancelled the training run.
The men race a downhill Saturday and super-G on Sunday.
Training runs are scheduled for Thursday and Friday and one must be completed for the race to go ahead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.
