OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Nolan Lalonde's stellar 44-save shutout led the way as the Erie Otters handed the Owen Sound Attack their fifth straight loss, 2-0 on Wednesday.
Alex Messier and Artyom Kulakov, with an empty-net goal, scored for Erie (19-29-1-4), which won its second in a row.
Carter George stopped 28-of-29 shots for Owen Sound (26-22-4-1).
The Otters are 3-4 so far through their eight-game road trip, which concludes Thursday against the Barrie Colts.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.
