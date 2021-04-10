TORONTO - Laurent Dauphin scored twice in the first period Saturday, leading the Laval Rocket to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League play.
The Rocket (19-5-2) also got goals from Michael Pezzetta and Cole Caufield, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard notched a pair of assists.
Tyler Gaudet scored twice for the Marlies (10-11-1), including a tally late in the third period, but Toronto dropped its third-straight game. Kalle Kossila also had a goal for the Marlies.
Toronto goalie Ian Scott stopped 24-of-28 shots and Vasily Demchenko had 19 saves for Laval.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.
