BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Laval Rocket's two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 defeat at the Bridgeport Islanders in the American Hockey League.
Jakub Skarek made 37 saves for the shutout and Anatolii Golyshev scored twice for the Islanders (2-2-2), which have won two in a row. Chris Terry added an empty-netter.
Cayden Primeau stopped 35-of-37 shots in defeat.
The Rocket (3-2-0) failed to score for the first time this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.
