VANCOUVER - A former women's coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian national youth soccer teams who pleaded guilty to sex offences didn't understand the harm he was causing at the time of the incidents and has expressed sincere remorse, his defence lawyer said Friday.
Bob Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different players between 1988 and 2008.
Defence lawyer Bill Smart argued Birarda should face a total sentence of one year for the offences, consisting of eight months in jail and a four-month conditional sentence order.
"This is a fit sentence when considering a number of mitigating factors including that Mr. Birarda has no criminal record, he is sincerely remorseful and clearly understands the profound harm he has caused his victims and the wrongfulness of his actions," Smart said at a sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court.
The Crown has recommended a jail sentence of two years less a day, plus three years' probation. It also asked for a DNA sample, a mandatory 10-year firearms ban and, if a jail term is ordered, a non-communication order for each of the women.
Smart told the court that Birarda planned to make an apology in court Friday.
Each of the cases involved Birarda's interactions with soccer players who were under 18, with the age gap increasing over time from four or five years to 23 years.
Crown prosecutor Linda Ostry told the court in June that in two cases, Birarda was the players' coach at the time of the offences. In the other two, he maintained a position of authority as a prominent figure in the soccer world and mentor, she said.
The women described their experiences of the interactions in victim impact statements read aloud by Ostry in June. They typically began with phone calls about soccer, where he complimented them on their talent, and then the calls turned sexual. In one of the earliest cases, he convinced a teen to come to his home, where they had sex, Ostry said.
Smart described the final case, involving the largest age gap, as occurring at a time when Birarda was insecure, overwhelmed and increasingly "out of touch with reality." He wanted a relationship and sex with the young woman once she turned 18 and pressured her to show she felt the same way, kissing her cheek, rubbing her shoulders and neck and giving her unwanted hugs.
"His communications were grossly inappropriate and obviously unfair to her," Smart said.
Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer, for whom he was the national under-20 women's coach, in October 2008.
Smart submitted 30 character references to the court written by Birarda's friends, family and athletes he coached. In the 14 years since the last offence, Birarda has rehabilitated himself and is at low risk of reoffending, so sending him to jail is not about protecting society, Smart argued.
"Going to jail is debilitating, it's counterproductive. But we're faced with a requirement to express society's denunciation and ... the need to deter others," Smart said.
"So defence has accepted he's got to go to jail, he's got to have handcuffs put on him and be led out of the courtroom."
The "intense, negative publicity" of the case over many years means Birarda will carry the stigma of his misconduct for the rest of his life, Smart added. Every time someone Googles his name, the case against him will come up.
"He'll never be able to fully move on with his life," Smart said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.
