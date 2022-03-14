HAMILTON - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday.
Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.
The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game.
Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the head. The Buffalo player tried to throw a punch in retaliation.
Matthews has no history of supplemental discipline.
Buffalo won the outdoor showcase 5-2, with Matthews scoring his 45th goal of the season in defeat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.
