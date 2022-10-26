TAMPICO, Mexico - Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated You Xiaodi 6-3, 6-2 at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 event on Wednesday to set up an all-Canadian quarterfinal against Rebecca Marino.
Fernandez of Laval, Que., won 73.5 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her nine opportunities.
The 20-year-old also saved two of You's three break point chances and hit two aces in the win.
Earlier Wednesday, Vancouver's Marino handed Moyuka Uchijima a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-3 loss to advance.
Marino, 31, fired nine aces and won 71.8 per cent of her first-serve points in the two hour, 29-minute match.
Fernandez and Marino are set to clash on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.