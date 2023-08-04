WASHINGTON - Leylah Fernandez's second-round match at the Citi DC Open has been rescheduled.
Play was suspended for the night on Thursday due to rain after an hours-long delay due to the weather. The announcement was made via the tournament's Twitter account.
Fernandez of Laval, Que., is set to face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.
The match was rescheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. ET.
Earlier Thursday, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Shuko Aoyama of Japan defeated American duo Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 in quarterfinal action.
Dabrowski and Aoyama will next take on Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Romania's Monica Niculescu in Friday's semifinal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
