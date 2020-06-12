Liverpool's Liam Millar edged Sam Adekugbe of Norway's Valerenga Fotball 1-0 Friday to win the Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament.
Millar, playing with Paris Saint-Germain, went ahead in the 86th minute on an Edinson Cavani goal. Adekugbe, playing with Manchester City, had a chance to tie it in stoppage time but was denied by a fine save.
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, playing with Liverpool, defeated Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio and Juventus 3-1 to finish third.
Adekugbe, who had topped the group stage standings at 3-0-1, defeated Davies 3-2 on a golden goal in semifinal play earlier in the day while Millar dispatched Osorio 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Striker Cyle Larin was eliminated Thursday as the field of five was thinned to four.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.