VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks will have fans in Rogers Arena on Sunday for the first time in almost 19 months.
The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets in a pre-season game.
Canadian NHL teams played in empty arenas for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers Arena will operate at 50 per cent capacity Sunday for season-ticket holders only and their guests, Canucks Sports and Entertainment said Friday in a statement.
Spectators must wear masks unless eating and drinking and provide proof of vaccination to enter the building.
Information about single-game tickets for the regular season should be be available next week, the Canucks said.
Vancouver's home-opener Oct. 26 is against the Minnesota Wild.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.