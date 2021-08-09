VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions are preparing Canadian rookie Nathan Rourke to start Thursday night versus the Calgary Stampeders, but they haven't closed the door on veteran Michael Reilly playing in the game.
Reilly was listed as "limited" at B.C.'s practice Monday with a right elbow injury.
Lions head coach Rick Campbell said the expectation right now is Rourke will make a second straight start and Reilly's status will be a "game-time decision."
Reilly was scheduled to start B.C.'s season-opening 33-29 road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, but Rourke got the nod instead.
With B.C. trailing 32-9, Reilly started the second half but Rourke went back in to finish the contest.
