LONDON, Ont. - London Knights centre Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and Ontario Hockey League announced via Twitter on Saturday.
No other details were provided, but the 18-year-old played in Friday's 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack.
The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season.
Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London in 2022-23.
The Knights and OHL said Saturday's game against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.