WINNIPEG - Thousands of Winnipeggers dressed in blue and gold crowded downtown streets today to celebrate the end of a 29-year Grey Cup drought.
Fans cheered as a parade of trucks carrying the Blue Bombers football team and the silver trophy made their way from the historic Portage and Main intersection to The Forks tourist site.
Some players braved the cold without shirts and others drank beer and proudly hoisted the Cup over their heads.
The Bombers won their 11th Canadian Football League championship with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary.
It was their first since a win over Edmonton in 1990.
Fan Barry Kopulos said the win has energized the Manitoba capital, which has been in the news recently for a spike in crime.
"We really needed this, like we were on the downside before this," he said.
"The energy's positive. The mayor's happy. The police are happy about this. The premier's happy. It's great for the city."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.
