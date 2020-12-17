Los Angeles FC added to its Canadian content on Thursday, taking wingback/midfielder Raheem Edwards in Stage 1 of the MLS re-entry draft.
The 25-year-old from Toronto was out of contract with Minnesota United. He has five goals and 11 assists in 65 career games with Toronto FC, Montreal Impact, Chicago Fire and Minnesota.
Edwards, who has won four caps for Canada, joins fellow Canadians Mark-Anthony Kaye and Dejan Jakovic with LAFC.
Edwards was one of just three players taken in Thursday's re-entry draft
Atlanta United picked fullback Andrew Gutman after acquiring the first overall pick in a trade with FC Cincinnati. Sporting Kansas City selected goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh after Edwards went to LAFC.
The 24-year-old Gutman, signed on loan from Scotland's Celtic in August 2019, made 21 appearances (15 starts) for Cincinnati in 2020.
McIntosh, 26, has spent time with the Portland Timbers and most recently the New York Red Bulls but has yet to make his MLS debut.
Stage 2 of the re-entry draft goes Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020
