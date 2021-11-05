CLEVELAND - Jake Luchinni and defenceman Erik Brannstrom each had a goal and an assist for the Belleville Senators in a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL on Friday.
Kole Sherwood, Cole Reinhardt, Kelly Parker and Scott Sabourin also scored for Belleville (4-6) with Mads Sogaard stopping 23 of 25 shots for the win.
Carson Meyer had a goal and an assist for Cleveland (4-3), with Brendan Gaunce also scoring a goal.
Daniil Tarasov stopped 21 shots for the Monsters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
