RIGA, Latvia - MacKenzie Weegar scored and added two assists as Canada beat Slovenia 5-2 on Sunday at the men's world hockey championship.
Michael Carcone, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Milan Lucic also scored for Canada (2-0-0) and Jack McBain added a goal and an assist.
Goalie Devon Levi made 22 saves for the win in net as Canada outshot Slovenia 51-24.
Jan Drozg had two goals, one coming on the power play, for Slovenia (0-2-0).
Luka Gracnar stopped 46 shots in net.
The Canadians will try to start the international tournament with three-straight wins as they face Slovakia on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.
