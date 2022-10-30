TORONTO - Canada's Maggie Mac Neil was once again golden at the FINA World Cup in Toronto.
Mac Neil finished the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a Canadian record and finish atop the podium.
The native of London, Ont., finished the weekend as the overall points winner.
Sweden's Louise Hansson (55.02) and Brazil's Giovanna Tomanik Diamante (57.41) rounded out the podium in the women's 100-metre butterfly.
Katerine Savard (57.68) of Pont-Rouge, Que., was fourth.
The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre was at full capacity for Sunday's series of finals.
Canada finished with five golds, nine silvers, and seven bronze at the event, second only to the United States.
Indianapolis will host the next World Cup stop from Nov. 3-5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.
