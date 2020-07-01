KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Major Arena Soccer League, which had hoped to return to action in late June, announced Wednesday that its season is over.
The 2019-20 campaign ended prematurely on March 12 due to the global pandemic. In May, the 17-team indoor league said it was looking into holding an eight-team post-season with Utica, N.Y., a possible site.
It did not come to fruition and the league now says it recognizes the Monterrey Flash and Florida Tropics, respectively as Western and Eastern Conference regular-season Champions.
The Flash finished with a 20-2 record. The Tropics closed out at 18-3.
"With each team leading their conference from opening day to the unexpected end to the season, the MASL's board of directors felt it was important to recognize their achievements even though the Ron Newman Cup playoffs would not be held this season," the league said in a statement.
Milwaukee Wave forward Ian Bennett, a Hamilton native, finished second in goal-scoring with 44 goals behind Ontario (Calif.) Fury forward Franck Tayou (47 goals).
In another sign that the 2019-20 season is over, the league lifted the roster freeze that has been in effect since February to allow free agents to sign.
The MASL was close to the end of its regular season when it shut down. Clubs had played anywhere from 20 to 23 of their 24 scheduled contests.
Toronto-based MetroStars Canada, the league's lone Canadian team, closed shop on the eve of the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.