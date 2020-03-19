TORONTO - Major League Rugby has called off the remainder of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Commissioner George Killebrew calls it the correct decision given the health and safety risks.
He says the league will be back in 2021, promising it will emerge bigger and better before.
Like many leagues, MLR had already announced March 12 it was suspending matches for 30 days to assess the impact of the virus.
The pro rugby union circuit was in its third year with 12 teams, including the Toronto Arrows.
The second-year Arrows, whose roster is filled with Canadian internationals, are second in the standings with a 4-1-0 record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.
