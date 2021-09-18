TORONTO - Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC defenders Kemar Lawrence and Chris Mavinga for their actions in TFC's 1-0 loss to Inter Miami on Tuesday.
The MLS disciplinary committee found Lawrence guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner after being red-carded in the 37th minute.
Mavinga was guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute.
He went down clutching his face after Miami's Robbie Robinson raised his leg, trying to connect with a ball coming down.
The leg did not come close to Mavinga's head.
Both were fined an undisclosed amount.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021
