TORONTO - Malibu Mambo is the early 4-1 favourite for the 161st running of the Queen's Plate.
Woodbine Entertainment released its annual Queen's Plate Winterbook on Thursday, with Malibu Mambo topping a list of 92 three-year-old thoroughbreds nominated to the Canadian Triple Crown.
The $1-million Queen's Plate, the first jewel of the Triple Crown, will run June 27 at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.
Rounding out the top five Winterbook rankings are: Edge of Fire (5-1); Curlin's Voyage (6-1); Halo Again (8-1); and Famished (10-1).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.
