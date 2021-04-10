WINNIPEG - Jeff Malott buried the game-winning goal 51 seconds into overtime, giving his Manitoba Moose a 3-2 victory over the Bellville Senators in American Hockey League action Saturday.
Cole Maier and Natan Todd scored for the Moose (10-11-2) in regulation, and Cole Perfetti tallied a pair of assists.
Vitaly Abramov and Curtis Douglas responded for the Senators (7-11-1), who linger at the bottom of the Canadian Division.
Bellville goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 30-of-33 shots and Mikhail Berdin had 24 saves for Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.
