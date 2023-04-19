Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting will have a hearing on Wednesday for his illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak, the NHL department of player safety announced.
The incident occurred with 4:20 remaining in the second period of Tuesday night's Game 1 of the first-round playoff series when Bunting clipped the unsuspecting Cernak in the head with his elbow in front of the Tampa Bay net.
Cernak, who did not have the puck, fell backwards to the ice and needed help getting to the locker room. He did not return.
Bunting received a match penalty for his actions, giving the Lightning a five-minute power play.
Tampa Bay led Toronto 4-2 at the time of the incident and went on to score two goals on the ensuing power play. The Lightning ultimately won the game 7-3.
Bunting had 23 goals and 26 assists in 82 games for Toronto this season.
Cernak was fourth in ice time among Lightning defenceman this season, averaging 19:14 a game.
The Lightning were also without top defenceman Victor Hedman for most of Game 1. The 32-year-old Swede left the game after the first period, returning for a brief stint before leaving again and not returning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.